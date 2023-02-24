Sutton police visiting primary schools as part of youth engagement programme

PC Kevin Eyre and PC Ryan Frew-McGill of the Sutton beat team have been doing interactive presentations in select primary schools in the Sutton area, focusing on teaching pupils about different topics.

These have included the role of a police officer, equality and diversity, knife crime and the dangers of knives, how to stay safe and the benefit of What3Words, staying safe online and safer strangers.

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “The aim of these presentations is not only to educate kids on these areas, where knowledge can be quite limited, but also to show a positive role model from the police in school environments.

Police in Sutton are engaging with school pupils

"Knife crime and hate-based incidents are priority areas for Nottinghamshire Police, with numerous enforcement actions taken to remove dangerous weapons from the streets and robustly deal with hate incidents, so it is important that alongside these actions, we also educate and inform, so that we are not only reactive, but proactive in the futures of youths for their betterment.

“The work done so far has had a tremendous impact on the students – the headteacher at Priestsic Primary School in Sutton has asked for officers to continue the work they have done so far, as it has had a good impact on the children.”

PC Frew-McGill said: “Doing these presentations at Priestsic school has been really good.

"The kids are happy to talk to us, and some even recognise us when we are out and about on foot patrols in the Sutton area.

“I joined this job to be a positive change and a good role model and these presentations have allowed me to do just that.

"I hope that other schools come forward and want to work with us, so that we can provide more of these presentations in the Ashfield area.”

Nottinghamshire Police, and the Sutton beat team in particularly will continue to strive to work with partners from different organisations.