Nottinghamshire firefighters in Ashfield in plea to residents and motorists to park responsibly
Firefighters in Ashfield after urging residents to park responsibly – after having to ask someone to move their car so they could get a fire engine through.
A crew from the Kirkby station said they had been forced to knock on doors to find a car owner yesterday, to get a vehicle moved.
A spokesman from the Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service station said: “One of our appliances from Ashfield Fire Station had to knock on doors and ask people to move their car so we could get our appliance through.
“Please do try whenever possible to take a look when you have parked your vehicle and consider ‘would an appliance get through’.”