News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Nottinghamshire firefighters in Ashfield in plea to residents and motorists to park responsibly

Firefighters in Ashfield after urging residents to park responsibly – after having to ask someone to move their car so they could get a fire engine through.

By Jon Ball
3 hours ago - 1 min read

A crew from the Kirkby station said they had been forced to knock on doors to find a car owner yesterday, to get a vehicle moved.

Read More
Threat of fire strikes postponed as Government puts new pay offer to unions
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ashfield Fire Station shared this image. Firefighters have urged people to park responsibly, so fire appliances can get through.

A spokesman from the Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service station said: “One of our appliances from Ashfield Fire Station had to knock on doors and ask people to move their car so we could get our appliance through.

Most Popular

“Please do try whenever possible to take a look when you have parked your vehicle and consider ‘would an appliance get through’.”

AshfieldNottinghamshire