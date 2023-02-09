A crew from the Kirkby station said they had been forced to knock on doors to find a car owner yesterday, to get a vehicle moved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield Fire Station shared this image. Firefighters have urged people to park responsibly, so fire appliances can get through.

A spokesman from the Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service station said: “One of our appliances from Ashfield Fire Station had to knock on doors and ask people to move their car so we could get our appliance through.