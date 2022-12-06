The consultation is part of a review of fire services across the county, which also includes cuts at West Bridgford, London Road and Stockhill fire stations in Nottingham.

The Ashfield Independents, who have been campaigning for the reinstatement of night-time cover in Kirkby, are now stepping up their campaign with a new petition.

Ashfield Council members are backing plans for the return of whole-time cover at Ashfield Fire Station.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader and member for Larwood, where the station is based, said it is “imperative” residents have their say.

He said: “I’ve always said Ashfield needs a full-time fire station.

“The station is so close to the M1 and A38. That’s why it is so important to have a fire station that is open 24 hours a day.

“Our station serves tens of thousands of residents who have been suffering from a part-time service.

“We now we need everyone to have their say and we are taking the case to the people.

“Our petition is free to send back and will send a clear message to fire bosses that the people of Ashfield back our campaign. It’s imperative that Ashfield’s voice is heard. Our voice could save lives.”

Coun David Martin, who represents Selston on Nottinghamshire Council, added: “We are hoping residents back our campaign in huge numbers.

“For the last five years, the lack of 24-hour fire station has had a huge impact in places like Jacksdale, Selston and Underwood.

“Our response times are some of the poorest in the whole of Nottinghamshire. That’s why this consultation is so important and we are taking the fight directly to residents.”

Under the proposals, which are designed to save £2 million, cover at three Nottingham area stations would be reduced, with those proposals branded ‘a tragedy waiting to happen’.

Ashfield residents have until December 23 to sign and return a copy of the petition.

