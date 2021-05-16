Ashfield and Mansfield rally to help Sutton allotment holders after 'devastating' fire

Firefighters from stations at Ashfield, Mansfield, Alfreton, Blidworth and London Road tackled flames which destroyed allotments at Lane End, off Mansfield Road on Friday night.

The fire broke out shortly after 9.30pm amid reports of a large explosion.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Photo: Simona Sprowell

Now, a GoFundMe page has been organised by Kirkby-in-Ashfield resident Nadine Oates to raise funds for the allotment holders. She has already raised around £330 of £500 target and 31 people have so far donated.

On the"Support for Lane End Allotments After the Fire” GoFundMe page, Nadine said: “An arson attack on the Lane End Allotments has left it devastated. I am trying raise money to replace people’s greenhouses, sheds and plants. They really have lost all their stuff.”

Ashfield District Councillor for Sutton Central and Newcross Dave Hennigan praised emergency services and council officials is now urging people to support the fundraising.

Coun Hennigan said: “The fire was a devastating event but it could have been far worse. I was inundated with phone calls and messages on Friday night from worried residents. I would hope that anybody with information would contact the police.

"We need to let the judicial process now take its course. I hope the person who did this has the book thrown at them. Somebody could have been killed and it is only thanks to our fire service and other emergency services that nobody was.

"Council officers were also on hand on Friday night to provide reassurances to residents and assisting the emergency services. I can’t thank them all enough for yet again going above and beyond the call of duty.

“I do hope people will help the allotment holders by also donating to the fund.”

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nick Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police had said: “This was a resource intensive incident that required a joint response from emergency services.

“We will be conducting a thorough investigation into both incidents and I would now ask the public to share any information they have that could help the investigation.”