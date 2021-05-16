Kirkby man charged with carrying a knife in a public place
A Kirkby man is due to appear in court charged in connection with reports of man carrying a knife in a city centre store.
Police officers responded swiftly after it was reported a man dropped a knife in a Clumber Street shop at about 3.20pm on Saturday (May 15).
Within minutes they arrested a suspect and recovered a knife.
Tyler Howarth, 21, of Southwell Close, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, was remanded in custody and due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday, May 17) charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
Inspector Paul Molloy, Nottinghamshire Police said: “I want to reassure the public, we are continuing to do everything we can as a force, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners and communities to tackle knife crime, raise awareness of the dangers of carrying knives and rid dangerous weapons from our streets.
“Every offence is one too many and we will continue our joint efforts to drive down knife crime even further in Nottinghamshire.