Kirkby man charged with carrying a knife in a public place

Police officers responded swiftly after it was reported a man dropped a knife in a Clumber Street shop at about 3.20pm on Saturday (May 15).

Within minutes they arrested a suspect and recovered a knife.

Tyler Howarth, 21, of Southwell Close, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, was remanded in custody and due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday, May 17) charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

Nottinghamshire Police work "tirelessly" to reduce knife crime on the county's streets

Inspector Paul Molloy, Nottinghamshire Police said: “I want to reassure the public, we are continuing to do everything we can as a force, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners and communities to tackle knife crime, raise awareness of the dangers of carrying knives and rid dangerous weapons from our streets.