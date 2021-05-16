Dirty dogs and litter louts fall foul of law in Ashfield

The latest figures from Ashfield District Council show that 526 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued in April to people who commit environmental crime.

Those who drop litter or don’t pick up after their dog were hit in their pocket with fines of £100 following a new enforcement scheme by the council.

The council is working with specialist private sector enforcement provider Waste Investigations Support & Enforcement (WISE) to punish those committing environmental crime in communities.

Ashfield District Council enforcement team fights back against littering and dog fouling

The team of Enforcement Officers have joined the Council’s Community Protection Officers in patrolling town centres, parks & green spaces and high footfall areas.

Since the start of April, the team has already dished out 518 Fixed Penalty Notices for littering and eight more for dog fouling.

A further 12 notices have been awarded for fly-tipping offences by the Community Protection Team in the same period, resulting in £400 in fines.

Director for Place and Communities Theresa Hodgkinson said: “These latest figures are staggering and proves the zero-tolerance approach we promised when bringing in the scheme. We want to make Ashfield a clean and safe place that residents can be proud of by cutting off this crime at the source.