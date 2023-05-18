Amended plans unveiled for housing and demolition of Meden Vale pub
Amended plans have been resubmitted for more than 40 properties and the demolition of a long-standing village pub in Meden Vale.
Developers want to pull down the Three Lions on Netherfield Lane in Meden Vale and build a total of 41 houses and apartments on the 8670.20 square metre site.
In 2021, plans were initially submitted for 48 “affordable” properties but in revised plans that number has reduced.
In a statement to Mansfield Council by developers, it outlined the closure of the pub as a result of “financial struggles” following the coronavirus lockdowns and “declining custom” over the years.
Resubmitted plans for the site show the proposal of 41 residential dwellings by applicant Shape Land and Property, with support from agent Paddock Johnson Architects.
The design and access statements show plans for associated private gardens and communal open space, "landscaping enclosure" and a pumping station to be accessed via two accesses off Netherfield Lane.
Within the application form, plans state that properties will consist of flats and maisonettes of “social, affordable or intermediate rent.”
Proposed plans show 24 1-bedroom apartments, with 9 two-beds and eight lots of three-bed houses.
Occupiers in the surrounding area have received notice of the updated plans and informed that comments on the application must be made no later than 21 days after May 15, issued by the letter.
In the design and access statement, plans state: “The new residential dwellings will add to the character of the area and will provide for the more efficient use of the currently underused land.”
Residents can view the extensive resubmitted plans by referencing 2022/0356/FUL at mansfield.gov.uk/planning.