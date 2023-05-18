Developers want to pull down the Three Lions on Netherfield Lane in Meden Vale and build a total of 41 houses and apartments on the 8670.20 square metre site.

In 2021, plans were initially submitted for 48 “affordable” properties but in revised plans that number has reduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement to Mansfield Council by developers, it outlined the closure of the pub as a result of “financial struggles” following the coronavirus lockdowns and “declining custom” over the years.

The Three Lions, Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale.

Resubmitted plans for the site show the proposal of 41 residential dwellings by applicant Shape Land and Property, with support from agent Paddock Johnson Architects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statements show plans for associated private gardens and communal open space, "landscaping enclosure" and a pumping station to be accessed via two accesses off Netherfield Lane.

Within the application form, plans state that properties will consist of flats and maisonettes of “social, affordable or intermediate rent.”

Proposed plans show 24 1-bedroom apartments, with 9 two-beds and eight lots of three-bed houses.

Occupiers in the surrounding area have received notice of the updated plans and informed that comments on the application must be made no later than 21 days after May 15, issued by the letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the design and access statement, plans state: “The new residential dwellings will add to the character of the area and will provide for the more efficient use of the currently underused land.”