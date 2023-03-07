The firm designs, manufactures and supplies its own battery power units – known as Hussh Pods – for commercial use.

Mr Miliband and Mr Abrahams enjoyed a tour of the factory with Andy Richardson, company owner and managing director, before sitting down with some of the firm’s apprentices to discuss the industry, training and career opportunities.

From left, Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams, shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband and Power Saving Solutions owner Andy Richardson on the factory floor.

It follows a visit by by Mr Miliband and Mr Abrahams to Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College and a resident in Ladybrook who has had external insulation fitted to his home to reduce his bills, last month.

Mr Richardson said: “We knew there was a better way of powering construction than the conventional way of a single diesel generator. We knew if we paired it with a battery pack, we could reduce carbon dioxide emissions and diesel consumption.”

Hailing Mr Milband’s visit as “fantastic”, he said: “I think we’re unique in the sector we cover – there are not many companies that do what we do and he wanted to find out more. I’m really proud of the company we've got and the staff. This feels like confirmation that they’re being recognised for what we’re trying to do in the market place."

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband and Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams chat with staff and apprentices at Power Saving Solutions in Meden Vale.

Mr Abrahams called PSS “an incredible jewel tucked away in the corner of Mansfield”.

He said: “The green industry is part of the rebranding of Mansfield – Mansfield, the green centre of England. We’re doing it in housing, with flood alleviation and here we are doing it in the construction industry, saving thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions and saving people money.”

Mr Miliband said he was “really excited” by the company’s work.

He said: “They are basically providing batteries for constuction sites. What’s so interesting is it’s the green choice, because it saving on carbon dioxide emissions and pollution from diesel, but its also the cheaper choice, because its saving these companies money. I think it’s a fantastic success story for the area.”

Electrical technician Connor Downie, aged 24, from Warsop, wires up a panel board for a battery.

Shop-floor supervisor Anthony Pressley, aged 54, from Worksop, attaches a panel board to a Hussh Pod.

Hussh Pods on the factory floor.

Power Saving Solutions owner Andy Richardson centre, chats with shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband, right, and Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams in his Meden Vale factory.