These are the top rated GP practices in Ashfield as rated by patients

See how your GP ranks compared with others in the area.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 18th May 2023, 06:30 BST

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GPs, including those across the Ashfield district, and we have put together the full list of the top-rated options.

Many services in the area have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say in more than one review, this is how they rate across Ashfield.

All information is correct according to the NHS website at the time of writing.

These are some of the top rated GP surgeries in the Ashfield district.

1. Rated by patients

These are some of the top rated GP surgeries in the Ashfield district. Photo: m

The Health Care Complex on Low Moor Road has a five star rating from two reviews.

2. The Health Care Complex, Kirkby

The Health Care Complex on Low Moor Road has a five star rating from two reviews. Photo: submitted

Woodlands Medical Practice in Bluebell Wood Way, Sutton, has received one five star review on the NHS website and an average of 4.5/5 based on six Google reviews.

3. Woodlands Medical Practice

Woodlands Medical Practice in Bluebell Wood Way, Sutton, has received one five star review on the NHS website and an average of 4.5/5 based on six Google reviews. Photo: m

Brierley Park Medical Centre on Sutton Road, Huthwaite, has a full five star rating from two reviews.

4. Brierley Park Medical Centre

Brierley Park Medical Centre on Sutton Road, Huthwaite, has a full five star rating from two reviews. Photo: m

Related topics:AshfieldGP practicesNHS