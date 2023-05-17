Tanbry Construction, of Great Central Road, Mansfield, in partnership with Isle Design Architecture, has unveiled plans to build the homes on the former site of The Strand bingo hall between Church Street and Burns Lane, Warsop.

The hall closed in 2011 and stood derelict for 10 years before being demolished in 2021.

Plans for a retail hub on the land, consisting of six retail spaces, car parking and two office units, were given the green light in 2019, but work has never started.

And now plans for housing have been unveiled for the land, alongside demolition of the remaining buildings on the site.

The scheme plans six two-bedroom homes and eight three-bedroom properties, alongside five “social, affordable or intermediate rental” properties, comprising two two-bedroom homes, two three-bdroom homes and one to be decided.

A planning application has now been submitted to Mansfield Council seeking permission for the scheme, with a masterplan for the site showing an access road from Burns Lane, designated site parking and open green spaces.

Neil Bellamy, designing out crime officer for Nottinghamshire Police, said the police have “no holding objections” to the application, although the force has “concerns” over limited natural surveillance for parking areas and fenced gardens of the proposed properties, which may present potential crime hot spots.

A decision is expected from Mansfield Council by the end of July.

