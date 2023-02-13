Activists 'stand up to racism' in Mansfield demonstration to support asylum seekers

Saturday’s ‘Stand Up To Racism’ demonstration was organised by Nottinghamshire Trades Council.

Residents from across Mansfield gathered at the bottom of Regent Street, including members from the Public and Commercial Services and Unite trade unions.

Richard Buckwell, of NTC, said: “We want to show different attitudes from last Saturday and show there are welcoming people here in Mansfield.

“It has been heartening to see people come along. It has been great to see support from the trade unions as well. It was a great demonstration, with a fantastic reception.”

Jon Dale, secretary of the Nottinghamshire health branch of Unite, said: “Thousands of people have been on strike in the last few weeks, against the terrible cost of living.

“Our MPs are trying to divide this movement and divert people’s attention away from who is responsible for the rocketing bills, food prices and cuts to public services. It is not a handful of refugees in a hotel, but the government they support.”

Opinions divided

The Mansfield Refugees Welcome Here Group said it was “dismayed to hear of the recent demonstration outside a local hotel designated as a temporary sanctuary for refugees”, but reader Alison Paddock said: “I’ll protest with others to put a stop to this, as I fear for the safety and future of my family and others of Mansfield. There are many Mansfield people who feel this way.”

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “I simply ask protestors to be respectful and ensure they keep on the right side of the line that is legitimate protest.