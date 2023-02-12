Mansfield mum launches own beauty brand and secures exciting partnership deal

Chelsea is paving the way towards putting Mansfield on the map as she launches her new range of beauty products.

Chelsea is providing SOS Beauty with sets of her exclusive lash range and make-up sponges which will be given out as gifts to more than 160 beauty businesses attending the SOS Beauty Awards later in the year in Nottingham and attracting talent from all over the UK.

Chelsea Murphy, founder of the newly launched 'Chelsea Marie Cosmetics' brand.

Partnership working and supporting other women in business is key value both Faye and Chelsea share and are keen to promote and the collaboration with SOS Beauty is a great opportunity for the new brand to gain exposure to a national audience of beauty business owners.

When asked why Chelsea decided to launch the brand, she said: “I have a passion for lashes. I loved to have the most wispy, fluffy hybrids ever. I mean girls, we must agree, lashes complete our moods right?

“So, I sat for awhile and thought I’m going to launch my own brand. What do I have to lose, especially being a full time mother right now?

“So I researched and knew I wanted my brand to be cruelty free.

“One night, I just ordered some samples and totally loved them and thought now is the time to go for it.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s taken some time sampling lashes and there have been some hiccups, but we are here and ready for the challenge of becoming a known cosmetics brand.

“I am emotionally invested and excited for my brand to expand and hope people love my products as much as I do.”