What Chad readers had to say about protest outside Mansfield hotel housing asylum seekers

There have been mixed reactions to the protest with one Sutton councillor calling them “disgraceful”.

Readers took to your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfield chad – to have their say on the protests, with many in support of the action taken.

Mark Beckford said: “As long as its peaceful, it’s lawful.”

Protestors took part in a demonstration against the housing of asylum seekers in a Mansfield hotel.

Philip Wilson said: “I wish I had known, I would have attended, as long as it was a peaceful and non racist protest.”

Barbara Johnson said: “Councillor, you are supposed to be for your constituency, why are you defending immigrants, we are laughing stock of the world.”

Michael Fallon said: “I was one of the few, and proud I did. Will be on the next one.”

Denise Tomlinson Finlay said: “Make it known to the public next time and we will show support.”

John Reeves said: “Fed up with councillors not looking after the people who voted them in. Same with our MPs.”

Paul Rolling said: “Now that’s one protest I do support.”

Marc Hazard said: “It’s going to happen more if those that pay into the system don’t get anything out.”

Shona Charlton said: If we can afford to put asylum seekers up in a hotel then why do we have so many homeless?”

Some readers were against the protest and believe we should be doing what we can to help.

Diane Rose said: “It's the Conservative Party at fault for dragging their heels over setting up an efficient system to handle applications quickly.”

Tim Millband said: “Don’t turn your back on them. They come from countries where they wouldn’t think twice about hurting you with knives or anything else.”

Paul Macis said: “Once again Mansfield in the news for all the wrong reasons. Shameful, disgraceful and embarrassing scenes.”