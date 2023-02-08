What Chad readers had to say about protest outside Mansfield hotel housing asylum seekers
Protestors who demonstrated outside a Mansfield hotel housing asylum seekers have won the backing of a number of Mansfield and Ashfield residents.
There have been mixed reactions to the protest with one Sutton councillor calling them “disgraceful”.
Readers took to your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfield chad – to have their say on the protests, with many in support of the action taken.
Mark Beckford said: “As long as its peaceful, it’s lawful.”
Philip Wilson said: “I wish I had known, I would have attended, as long as it was a peaceful and non racist protest.”
Barbara Johnson said: “Councillor, you are supposed to be for your constituency, why are you defending immigrants, we are laughing stock of the world.”
Michael Fallon said: “I was one of the few, and proud I did. Will be on the next one.”
Denise Tomlinson Finlay said: “Make it known to the public next time and we will show support.”
John Reeves said: “Fed up with councillors not looking after the people who voted them in. Same with our MPs.”
Paul Rolling said: “Now that’s one protest I do support.”
Marc Hazard said: “It’s going to happen more if those that pay into the system don’t get anything out.”
Shona Charlton said: If we can afford to put asylum seekers up in a hotel then why do we have so many homeless?”
Some readers were against the protest and believe we should be doing what we can to help.
Diane Rose said: “It's the Conservative Party at fault for dragging their heels over setting up an efficient system to handle applications quickly.”
Tim Millband said: “Don’t turn your back on them. They come from countries where they wouldn’t think twice about hurting you with knives or anything else.”
Paul Macis said: “Once again Mansfield in the news for all the wrong reasons. Shameful, disgraceful and embarrassing scenes.”
Makayla Driftwood said: “These asylum seekers came from a disastrous place. People judge them on the basis of a few bad ones. Learn to understand, if you're able to use the internet and stand in a crowd like clowns, then you can do research.”