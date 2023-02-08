Mansfield Refugees Welcome Here Group also criticised Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader, for not condemning the protest.

It further accused the Government of not caring about refugees or homeless people.

However, Coun Bradley said the group were simply being anti-Conservative and politicising the issue instead of supporting refugees.

An MRWHG spokesman said: “We are concerned about the rise of racism and scapegoating locally and nationally.

“We were dismayed to hear of the recent demonstration outside a local hotel designated as a temporary sanctuary for refugees.

“This is not acceptable, and we demand that our MP, Coun Ben Bradley condemns this behaviour without any excuses.

“Refugees have no control over where they are put, have very little support apart from what refugee organizations can provide.

“Refugees need support like the homeless, but the Government doesn’t care about either group.

“It is a fact that most refugees are fleeing terrible threats to their lives or welfare, they are vulnerable people seeking safety.

“Most asylum claims are legitimate and are granted – 76 per cent between June 2021 and June 2022.

“The long waits for a decision are down to complete Tory failure to manage immigration and asylum – they prefer inhuman and expensive gimmicks like the Rwanda plan.

“Revealing locations of refugees puts them at risk of attacks from racist and fascist extremists.

“The Tories will try to use this issue to divide us and distract from their massive failures.

“We must say loudly and proudly no to racism and scapegoating – refugees welcome.”

In response, Coun Bradley said: “I think from the language it’s pretty clear that this group is simply anti-Conservative and seeking to politicise this issue rather than just support refugees.

"That’s a shame, because groups like this never seem to want to listen to the concerns residents are raising.

"Nobody wants to see protests, or abusive language or anything like that towards individuals and I encourage residents to be polite and respectful, just as I do whenever anyone is protesting any cause.

"Groups like this are also keen to defend the right to protest, when they agree with the cause, and so must accept others have the same right to make their voices heard.

"On last weekend’s events, I would simply ask protestors to be respectful and to ensure they keep on the right side of the line that is legitimate protest.

“However, this group don’t seem to want to take any time to recognise the legitimate concerns being expressed.

"I have been vocal in my opposition to illegal migration and absolutely understand the feelings of residents who think it’s grossly unfair, when people all around the UK are struggling, that people should be able to arrive in small boats and access things like food, housing and medical support courtesy of UK taxpayers.

"That’s not fair or sustainable.

"People don’t always express themselves in the best way, but most people’s concerns about this are about fairness, and a fair system, not about race or ethnicity.

"I continue to believe the Government’s plan to move people in to secure, larger settings and out of hotels is the right one.

"While I’m perfectly happy to believe it of those who arrive by legitimate asylum routes like the Afghan or Ukrainian schemes, I disagree very strongly with the notion most of those who arrive in small boats are ‘fleeing terrible threats to their lives’.

“They have come from France, which is a safe country.

“In these cases it is also not true that they have ‘no control over where they are put’, as of course they have made the active choice to leave France and come here by illegal means, which is a crime in itself.

“I am very happy for the UK to support people fleeing warzones and the like, and who apply for safe passage by legitimate routes.

“Our country is very welcoming and generous to those people.

“I am not happy that people should be able to arrive from another safe country like France or Albania, and access public services here without approval, when UK citizens are struggling currently to get those services themselves.

“I look forward to Government introducing a Bill later this year that will make clear that nobody who arrives by illegal means will be able to stay in the UK.

“That’s the only way for our system to be fair both to those who do apply through legitimate routes, and to UK taxpayers too.”

And the protest has found support among some Mansfield residents.

Alison Paddock wrote: “There are war veterans and other Mansfield people who are homeless and can't get a house, but these illegal immigrants get the golden treatment.