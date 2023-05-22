Nikita Wilson, aged 23, from New Houghton, near Mansfield, landed the Ultimate Natural Beauty UK Charity accolade in 2022 and has been busy supporting the community since beginning her pageant journey.

Nikita, who now lives in Shirland, Derbyshire, has been focused on supporting local charities and children.

Some of her work includes an Easter egg appeal which saw more than a hundred chocolate eggs donated to the children’s ward at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital.

Nikita and Grayson.

Nikita also launched a sky diving fundraiser for a child bereavement charity following the charity’s support of her family after the death of her brother, Ross.

In recent weeks, Nikita has donated ‘cuddle’ bears to children in the community.

She said: “I’ve recently been fundraising for these and sponsored three local children.

“Cuddle bears are keepsake bears that are sponsored to children who are terminally ill or have life limiting conditions.”

Each bear is personalised with a child's name, which comes with a natural ‘cuddle’ bag to keep it safe and a registration certificate.

The first recipient was George Appleyard, aged eight, from Langwith, who has a series of conditions including quadriplegic cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus, sleep disorder, and epilepsy.

George has undergone 111 surgeries as a result of multiple strokes and a cardiac arrest

His family are fundraising for home adaptations to care for George at home, and donations can be made at gofund.me/102643ce.

Grayson Shepherd, aged six, from New Houghton also received a bear.

Grayson, who has Down’s syndrome, is non-verbal, but Nikita said this “doesn't stop him communicating” and making friends.

The six-year-old, who loves dinosaurs and cars, does have a few health issues, but these are all managed with regular hospital visits.

Kate Dallison, Grayson’s mum, said: “Grayson is everything he is meant to be and that's a bright star making this world a better place with him in it.

“We just want to thank Nikita for Grayson's beautiful bear that has already become a favourite.

“It has already attended hospital visits with us, giving Grayson great comfort.”