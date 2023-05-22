New council cameras and fines for 'hotspot’ Mansfield bus lanes and bus stops

Nottinghamshire Council plans to increase its traffic enforcement across the county because of ‘significant contraventions’ of road laws.

The council says this includes problems at bus lanes where surveys found more than one in five vehicles using the routes were not buses.

Bus lanes on West Gate, Leeming Lane South and Bridge Street are among six in the county set to get new automatic number plate recognition cameras to monitor cars contravening the bus lane regulations so fines of up to £70 can be issued to motorists.

The bus lane on Bridge Street will be one of the ones in Mansfield targeted by the new scheme. Photo: Google

The authority says more surveys will check other bus lanes to see if there are further problem areas.

And any new bus lanes introduced across the county will also be installed with camera enforcement from the start to ensure they are used properly, the council says.

A council report said: “It is hoped that, with an increased number of enforced bus lanes, motorists will become more aware and compliance will improve at all locations.

“As part of this scheme, the existing signage and lining will be reviewed at each of the identified bus priority sites to ensure motorists are fully aware of the rules and restrictions in place.

“It is also proposed that any new bus lanes will be introduced with camera enforcement from the outset and motorists will be given an appropriate notice period to get used to the new measure.”

Another 11 ‘hotspot’ bus stops across the county will also be targeted by cameras to prevent motorists blocking buses from using them.

Five static ANPR cameras will be used on a rotational basis at bus stops “frequently blocked by other vehicles”.

This includes Leeming Street, Mansfield, where bus company Stagecoach last year stopped travelling after 6.30pm due to several bus stops’ “proximity to fast food outlets”.

The council says the company’s decision caused “significant inconvenience to passengers”, with Stagecoach telling the authority it would bring back services “if the bus stops are enforced”.

Bus stops on Ling Forest Road and Ravensdale Road will also be part of the scheme, along with stops in Hucknall, Newark, Worksop, Beeston, Mapperley and West Bridgford.

The authority says bus stops in these locations are “frequently blocked by parked vehicles”.

Existing signs and lines will be reviewed to ensure drivers are aware of the rules, as well as camera enforcement.

If motorists are found breaching either the bus lane or bus stop rules, the council says fines start at £70 but are halved if paid within 14 days.

The changes were approved by Coun Neil Clarke, council cabinet member for transport and environment.

He said: “We want to enforce bus lanes as there have been complaints of other road users using them.