'A more confident me' project launches in Sutton to tackle isolation and improve wellbeing

ATTFE – Academy Transformation Trust Further Education – announced that as part of their community work, it is “pleased” to launch A More Confident Me project for residents.

The project is a community referral programme designed to support individuals who face various social barriers, including social isolation and mental health struggles.

The college, which has a community unit at Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre, will be covering the Sutton, Mansfield and Ollerton areas.

ATTFE college social project launch in Sutton. The project is called - A More Confident Me.

Dianne Holmes, ATTFE college partnership and communities manager, said: “We are excited to be launching this new initiative.

“It will support those who need it the most, so they can be supported to increase their confidence and access community activities and learning.

“It has been developed based on needs identified to us and we hope that local organisations will support us to make it a success.”

A More Confident Me aims to “break down barriers” faced by the wider community.

The project will provide vital support for the community, across Sutton, Mansfield and Ollerton.

Who will be helped by the service

Residents who may lack confidence or suffer with anxiety, depression and low mood may benefit from the service.

The project aims to improve wellbeing, tackle isolation and build confidence.

Support will be in place for those looking for work but may need to work on confidence with returning to employment.

Residents who may feel they lack a purpose or routine are also welcome by organisers.

Referrals to the programme can be made by professionals or by community organisations. Self-referrals will also be accepted.

How the project can help

Support to access new groups and activities will be provided, including access to a range of training and workshops.

Employability skills will also be a focus of support from colleagues for those looking for work.

How to make a referral

Referrals are now open and can be made by accessing the referral form on the college website at attfe.org.uk/moreconfidentme.

For individuals who are unable to access the internet and make a referral, the college offers support in person or over the phone.

