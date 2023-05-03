Dr Rebecca Gibbs is Cygnet Social Care’s lead forensic psychologist for the East Midlands.

She is based at Cygnet Sherwood Lodge, Rufford Colliery Lane, Rainworth, which supports up to 26 men with learning disabilities and associated complex needs who may also have behaviours that challenge.

Dr Gibbs was singled out during the Cygnet annual psychologists conference and national awards 2023, where she scooped the top prize.

Dr Rebecca Gibbs with her psychologist of the year award.

Organised by Cygnet Health Care, one of the UK’s leading health and social care companies offering services to those with mental health needs, learning disabilities and autism, the psychologist of the year honour was awarded to the person who made the greatest contribution to their service.

Presenting the award, Dr Shaun Keegan, Cygnet Health Care regional director of psychology, said: “Bex has come through the ranks and has had a significant and outstanding impact at a local and regional level in the delivery of an excellent service.

“Her leadership is exemplary and she is highly respected amongst her peers. She shares her expertise and knowledge wherever needed and exudes joy with her work.”

Upon receiving the award, Dr Gibbs said: “I am very honoured and privileged to have been awarded the ‘psychologist of the year’.

“Thank you to those who nominated me, and more importantly, thank you to all my fantastic colleagues who continue to support and work alongside me in our important roles as mental health professionals.”

Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet Health Care chief executive officer, said: “These awards recognise the achievements and difference our motivated, compassionate and value-driven psychologists make for our services users every single day.

“We have seen so many wonderful examples of how they, alongside their teams, go above and beyond for the benefit of the individuals in their care.

“As CEO I am proud to count these exceptional individuals as colleagues who exemplify our values at Cygnet.