Portland College, an independent specialist college on Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood, has been rated outstanding in all categories – education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and provision for learners with high needs – in its newly published Ofsted report, following a three-day inspection in January.

The college had previously been rated good.

The report said: “From the moment learners arrive on the expansive college grounds, they are greeted by kind and caring staff, who welcome them each day.

Portland College staff and students celebrate the outstanding rating.

“Learning and social environments are highly inclusive and supportive. Teaching, support and therapy staff work exceptionally well together to create safe and enjoyable experiences for learners. As a result, learners feel safe because the college is a calm, nurturing and exciting place to learn.

“Learners benefit from a highly personalised and ambitious curriculum and make excellent progress to achieve their learning goals.

“There is an unwavering commitment demonstrated by staff to promote and facilitate learners’ personal development.”

“The majority of learners move onto meaningful destinations after college such as adult day services, supported living, employment or further study.”

Portland College, Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood.

The college – which this week welcomed a royal visitor in Prince Edward – offers a range of vocational programmes for people aged 18-25 with an education, health and care plan.

Tim Richmond, college chairman of governors, said: “It is an enormous privilege to be involved at Portland, which, due to the positivity and commitment of our learners, together with the professionalism and dedication of staff and volunteers, creates the special Portland ethos, and I’m delighted their efforts have been recognised by Ofsted in achieving outstanding grades across the board.”

Dr Mark Dale, college principal and chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted the hard work of our wonderful learners, amazing staff and dedicated volunteer governors has been recognised with the highest grade possible from Ofsted.

“We work really hard every day to ensure our learners have access to the best specialist education and facilities, supported by an excellent multi-disciplinary team to meet their individual needs.”

