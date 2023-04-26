Plans to demolish Mansfield’s iconic Rosemary Centre to make way for a Lidl supermarket have been approved – so we have taken a look back at the centre through the years.

The Rosemary Centre has stood in its current form for about 70 years and has housed stores such as Argos and Domino’s Pizza, as well as a pharmacy, before all stores closed and relocated elsewhere.

The only remaining outlet in the former shopping centre is Iceland, but there are plans to relocate the store to the nearby St Peter’s Retail Park.

The building has also been on the open market for about five years and has not been successfully sold.

