Notts Fire and Rescue seek to reassure Kirkby residents after second fatal fire in seven weeks

Crews from five stations battled the blaze on Greenholme Close on the early hours of Saturday, March 19, before announcing the sad news that a 91-year old man had passed away at the property, and a fire investigation is currently taking place to investigate the cause.

This fatal blaze comes just seven weeks after a couple in their sixties died in a fire at their council-run property in nearby Forster Street, less than a mile away, the cause of which has still not been formally identified.

Firefighters have visited a number of streets in the Greenholme Close area today to offer safety advice to concerned residents in the area.

There have been two fatal fires in Kirkby in just seven weeks.

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue will be visiting properties in Greenholme Close, Lindley’s Lane and Queen Street in Kirkby on March 22 to provide reassurance and offer fire safety advice.

“Information about making sure your home is safe from the risk of fire, including what to do if you think someone needs support, can be found on our website.”

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service say they are committed to making the communities they serve safer, and suggest that the best way to do this is preventing incidents from happening in the first place.

Home visits are a proven way of reducing fires, fire-related deaths and fire-related injuries.

Ashfield Fire Station

In addition to looking at fire safety, the service is now working with partner agencies to also offer advice on falls, keeping warm during winter, stopping smoking and alcohol intake. This is called a Safe and Well Visit that, in addition to fire safety, is tailored to an individual’s need relating to their health and lifestyle choices.

Safe and Well visits take approximately an hour and involve firefighters, or members of their prevention team, visiting your home to offer advice on how to make your home safer and what to do if you're trapped by fire.

They will also fit free smoke alarms if required.

For more information, check out https://www.notts-fire.gov.uk/staying-safe/safe-and-well-visits

