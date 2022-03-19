Elderly man dies in Kirkby in Ashfield house fire after five crews attend blaze
A 91-year-old man has sadly passed away after a fire at a property in Kirkby in Ashfield.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call in the early hours of Saturday, March 19 to a house on fire on Greenholme Close, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
Firefighters from Hucknall, Mansfield, Alfreton, Arnold, and Chesterfield fire stations responded to the call. A 91-year-old man was found by firefighters in the property and later declared deceased at the scene. No one else was involved.
A fire investigation is currently taking place to investigate the cause.
Area Manager Andy Macey said: “We would like to send our most sincere condolences to the family during this very sad time, and to our partners for their assistance at this incident.
“It is a sad reminder to all of us about the devastating consequences of fire. I would urge everyone to check they have working smoke alarms and know what to do in the event of a fire. If you have any concerns about your own safety or that of someone you know, you may be eligible for a free Safe and Well visit.”
The fire and rescue service will be visiting some properties in the local area next week to reassure the community and offer fire safety advice to residents.
