Mansfield town centre fire: what we know so far

More than 40 firefighters have been dealing with a large blaze in Mansfield town centre.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:33 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 12:40 GMT

Here is everything we know so far…

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a commercial premises on Market Street, Mansfield town centre;

Crews were called at 11.15pm on Tuesday, March 14;

Firefighters examine the building.
On arrival, crews encountered a significant fire across four floors and the basement;

The fire involved a building on the corner of Market Street and Queen Street, housing Frank Innes Sales and Letting Agents, as well as Martin & Co and The Stamp King.

Eight appliances were involved in the firefighting operation, including crews from Mansfield, two from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station and Shirebrook, alongside Nottingham London Road Fire Station’s aerial ladder platform, command support vehicle and welfare unit;

About 50 firefighters have been involved in the incident;

All people have been accounted for and there have been no injuries;

Roads in the area have remained closed this morning while firefighters have been dampening down the building and monitoring the building for any hidden fire spread;

A joint fire and police investigation into the cause of the blaze is due to take place later today;

Frank Innes staff have been redeployed to different branches, with the company saying it is “business as usual”.

Mansfield