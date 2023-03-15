Here is everything we know so far…

Crews were called at 11.15pm on Tuesday, March 14;

Firefighters examine the building.

On arrival, crews encountered a significant fire across four floors and the basement;

The fire involved a building on the corner of Market Street and Queen Street, housing Frank Innes Sales and Letting Agents, as well as Martin & Co and The Stamp King.

Eight appliances were involved in the firefighting operation, including crews from Mansfield, two from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station and Shirebrook, alongside Nottingham London Road Fire Station’s aerial ladder platform, command support vehicle and welfare unit;

About 50 firefighters have been involved in the incident;

All people have been accounted for and there have been no injuries;

Roads in the area have remained closed this morning while firefighters have been dampening down the building and monitoring the building for any hidden fire spread;