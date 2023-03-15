News you can trust since 1952
Roads closed as firefighters tackle aftermath of major Mansfield town centre blaze

Firefighters have been tackling a large fire in the centre of Mansfield this morning.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 15th Mar 2023, 08:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT

Crews were called to “a significant fire” in the building housing Frank Innes sales and letting agents, on the corner of Queen Street and Market Street, overnight.

At its height, eight appliances were in attendance, including from Mansfield, two crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield station and a crew from Shirebrook, alongside London Road's aerial ladder platform, a command support vehicle and welfare unit

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said this morning: “We received a call on Tuesday, March 14, at 11.15pm, to a business in Market Street in Mansfield town centre.

“On arrival, crews encountered a significant fire across four floors and the basement and have been firefighting throughout the night.

“Firefighters are now dampening down the building and monitoring the building for any hidden fire spread.

“All people have been accounted for and there have been no injuries.”

Firefighters at the scene.
Firefighters at the scene.
Firefighters at the scene.

The service warned the area “will remain closed” as a joint fire and police investigation into the cause is carried out later today.

