Crews were called to “a significant fire” in the building housing Frank Innes sales and letting agents, on the corner of Queen Street and Market Street, overnight.

At its height, eight appliances were in attendance, including from Mansfield, two crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield station and a crew from Shirebrook, alongside London Road's aerial ladder platform, a command support vehicle and welfare unit

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said this morning: “We received a call on Tuesday, March 14, at 11.15pm, to a business in Market Street in Mansfield town centre.

“On arrival, crews encountered a significant fire across four floors and the basement and have been firefighting throughout the night.

“Firefighters are now dampening down the building and monitoring the building for any hidden fire spread.

“All people have been accounted for and there have been no injuries.”

Firefighters at the scene.