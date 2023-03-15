Mansfield nurse lashed out at police officers as they tried to catch her dog
A boozed-up mental health nurse from Mansfield lashed out at police officers as they tried to catch her dog after it jumped out of her car, a court heard.
Officers were called to Maria Fernandes’s home because of concerns she was drunk in her car, on November 7, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, was told.
Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said that when a female officer tried to get her out, Fernandes, aged 50, became aggressive and non-compliant.
Her dog jumped out of the car and was running free, and when an officer tried to retrieve it, Fernandes swore, “you little bitch” and grabbed her hair.
As a second officer tried to help she punched and kicked out at both of them.
Ms Woodcock said that after her arrest, Fernandes gave a no-comment interview at the police station. She has no relevant previous convictions except for drink driving in 2004.
Fernandes, of Malrborough Road, Mansfield, admitted two counts of assaulting emergency officers.
Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Fernandes, a qualified mental health nurse, “knows the impact this can have on emergency workers”.
The court heard she has “significant mental health issues” and is alcohol-dependent.
"She is very ashamed of her behaviour,” said Ms Clarson. “She has been a nurse for 10 years. She was signed off work last August.”
Before the incident she had become distressed and a crisis worker had tried to intervene. She was kept at the police station for just under 24 hours, but her requests for a mental health worker were not answered. Fernandes was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay compensation of £150 to each officer.