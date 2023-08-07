Veteran customer helps Sutton opticians celebrate landmark anniversary

Audrey Welch, a customer of more than 40 years, was welcomed into Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care in Idlewells Shopping Centre where she received a gift in recognition of her loyalty.

Scrivens is a family-run business which was established in 1938 and staff at the Sutton branch brought out the bunting, balloons and cakes to mark the special anniversary occasion.

From left, sales advisors Jemma Hass and Kim Deakin, customer Audrey Welch, branch manager Joanne Wright, assistant manager Emma Whetton and optician Donna Whyborn celebrate the 85th anniversary of Scrivens at its Sutton branch. (Photo by: Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Wright, branch manager, said: “We were delighted to mark our special anniversary by welcoming Audrey into the branch to thank her for more than 40 years of loyalty.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this important ethos has remained in place since the family business was established.

“We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers into the branch to celebrate our milestone anniversary and experience what 85 years of eye and hearing care knowledge looks like!”

Audrey, who has lived in Sutton her whole life, said: “It was lovely to be invited by the team to join their birthday celebrations. It was a wonderful occasion!