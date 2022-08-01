Kirkby Leisure Centre is due to open to the public on Saturday, August 6, following a £15.5 million investment from Ashfield Council.

And your Chad photographer Brian Eyre was invited in for a sneak peek ahead of the public opening.

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Tom Huddlestone will officially open the centre, alongside Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, on Saturday.

The centre features a 25m swimming pool and splash pad area, a multi-purpose sports hall, fitness suite, a fun climb wall, soft play area, steam room and sauna, a café, wellbeing studio and sensory room. The sports hall also has the capability to be used as a cinema facility with 196 retractable seats.

Coun Zadrozny said: “It feels like a dream to finally open the doors to the centre. The council promised to build this state-of-the-art centre in 2019 and we have delivered.

“The centre is an incredible facility that will be a huge asset to the community, not only to improve health, but wellbeing too with the dedicated Mary Rose room which will be available to many different community groups.

“The leisure centre is the culmination of over two years of planning and building and we cannot wait to show it off to our residents.”

It is replacing the adjacent Festival Hall, which is set for demolition to create car parking space once Kirkby Leisure Centre is up and running.

Lorenzo Clark, contract manager from Everyone Active, the council’s leisure partner, said: “This state-of-the-art facility is looking fantastic and we are delighted to open the doors, welcome the public and show them that the centre is one to be proud of.

“With an inclusive offering, Kirkby Leisure Centre has something for people from all sections of the community. No matter what your age, ability or interests, there is something for you here.

“The opening of Kirkby and the raft of upgrades that have been carried out at Everyone Active sites across Ashfield make this a really exciting time for leisure in the district.”

A family fun day will mark the formal opening on Saturday, September 17, with special celebrity guests in attendance and free activities for people to take part in.

1. Making a splash The flagship swimming pool.

2. Splashdown A children's play area in the pool area.

3. Sports hall The new sports hall

4. Anyone for badminton? The sports hall has space for three badminton courts,