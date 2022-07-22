Crews were initially called to land off Blidworth Lane, near Syke Breck Lane, just after 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Roads were closed, nearby homes evacuated and horses led to safety from their stables and paddocks as Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service declared the wildfire a ‘major incident’.

Area Manager Bryn Coleman said: “I’ve been in the fire service for more than 28 years and that is the first wildfire I’ve been to – that is a fire is travelling at a speed and distance you can’t contain.

Four crews remained at the scene yesterday, before finally departing at about 10.30pm last night.

Smoke rises from the trees following the fire in Blidworth.

Group manager Matt Reavill, who visited the scene yesterday, said: “Good progress has been made. Crews have been continuing to damp down over a large area.”

Crews continued to visit yesterday, July 22, to monitor for hotspots before the incident was finally closed at 5.25pm.

A service spokesman said: “Crews have been working tirelessly to extinguish 20 hectares of forestry, adjacent fields and hedgerows.

“The site has now been handed over to the landowner. A fire investigation is currently under way to determine the cause of the fire.