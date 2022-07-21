Fire service manager reflects on ‘unprecedented’ wildfire in Blidworth after 300 per cent increase in call outs

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service dealt with ‘a large number of significant incidents’ including a large wildfire affecting woodland in Blidworth.

On Tuesday, July 19, temperatures hit record highs of 40C for the first time in some parts of the UK, as the country faced its first red warning for heat.

Large fires were seen across the country. London Fire Brigade said it faced its busiest day since the Second World War.

Burnt woodland is seen in Blidworth while smoke rises from the trees following the fire on July 19.

Area Manager Bryn Coleman, of Nottinghamshire fire service, said in the 48 hours to the afternoon of July 20, there was a more than 300 per cent increase in the amount of calls the service attended, compared with the same dates last year.

The fire at Haywood Oaks Farm in Blidworth involved forestry, crops and hedgerows and was declared a major incident.

At points, there was also a danger to the community with the fire edging closer to properties and horses due to the strong winds.

Mr Coleman said: “I’ve been in the fire service for more than 28 years and that is the first wildfire I’ve been to.

“That is a fire is travelling at a speed and distance you can’t contain.

“It was absolutely unprecedented in Nottinghamshire and in the UK. We’re in new territory here. As one of my colleagues described it, we have had a peek into the future.

“At the same time as the 15 appliances at Blidworth, we had another significant fire in the city centre in a high-rise block of flats, with people reported to be trapped.”

Fire engines from six stations attended the incident in Nottingham city centre, which was deemed to be accidental.

Mr Coleman said: “There is a huge demand on the services at this moment in time. We’re starting to really feel the strain as a fire and rescue service.”