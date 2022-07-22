Police tackle nuisance teenagers, nature reserve fire and anti-social quad bike-riding in busy evening in Mansfield

Last night, July 21, police tackled a group of teenagers causing a nuisance outside the Farmfoods Store, on Oak Tree Lane.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield Operation Reacher team have been conducting mobile patrols around the Oak Tree Lane estate following several incidents of anti-social behaviour.

A team spokesman said: “These included a group of teenagers causing a nuisance outside the Farmfoods Store, being abusive towards staff and members of the community.

Police outside Farmfoods on Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield.

Officers then attended a small fire which had been set in Oak Tree Heath – scene of a number of fires in recent weeks.

A team spokesman said: “Thankfully officers managed to put out the fire before Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service arrived which again wasted their valuable time.

“Reacher officers then attended calls of several electric bikes and quad bikes swerving in the road and riding in an antisocial manner putting other motorists in danger.

“The Reacher and safer neighbourhood teams are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and will continue to patrol these areas until those responsible are dealt with accordingly.

Police have been carrying out 'fatal-four' checks during anti-social behaviour awareness week.

“We would like to reiterate, do you know where your children are and what they are up to?”

Elsewhere yesterday, officers from the Mansfield South safer neighbourhood team targeted speeding motorists on Raylawn Street, Big Barn Lane, Chatsworth Drive and Maltby Road, as part of their ongoing Fatal Four operation. after concerns were raised by residents.

A team spokesman said: “During the initiative, the speed of more than 50 vehicles were checked. Fortunately, none were found to be exceeding the speed limit.

“Officers will continue to conduct the Fatal Four operation, which tackles motorists who are speeding, using mobile phones whilst driving, not wearing seat belts, or driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.”

Elsewhere, drugs and weapons were recovered as police carried out a pre-planned raid in Mansfield on July 20.

Officers from the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team executed a warrant at a property on Markham Place shortly before 10.45am.

On Monday and Wednesday, July 18 and 20, officers from the Mansfield South safer neighbourhood team conducted plain clothed patrols in the Strawberry Hill Heath area, off Rufford Colliery Lane, Rainworth, in a bid to identify offenders following a recent spate of fires in the area.

A team spokesman said: “While some of the fires have been caused due to the hot weather, there are some that have been deliberately set.

“Officers patrolled the area to identify any potential new fires, and spoke with a number of residents

“The team are also working closely with Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service to deal with the problem.”

It follows a crackdown on vehicles being driven on an anti-social manner on July 18.

The Reacher team said two vehicles were seized and three drivers without insurance – two of which had no licence – were educated and dealt.