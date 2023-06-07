Crews were called to the fire at Bolek I Lolek in the early hours of yesterday morning, Tuesday, with town centre roads, including the inner ring road, closed at the height of the firefighting operation.

Five fire crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield, Warsop, Edwinstowe and Mansfield fire stations were called to the scene.

The supermarket, which sold English and Eastern European goods, only opened last year.

Crews spent several hours tackling the fire which has been declared accidental after an investigation

Fire engines left the scene at 2pm on Tuesday after dampening down the fire, and the roads were completely reopened.

A structural engineer attended and the scene was handed over to the police.

Posting on Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s website, group manager Jonathan Holford said: “The joint fire and police investigation has found the cause of this fire to be accidental electrical.

"In this instance, the business owner of the premises was alerted by their fire detection and warning system and used the designated means of escape to exit the premises to safety.

"Without either of these measures, this incident could have been much worse.”

"I'd like to urge all business owners to ensure that they have an appropriate fire risk assessment in place and that they act on the findings of these assessments to ensure the ongoing safety of the public and their employees.