News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple

Huge fire at Mansfield town centre supermarket ruled accidental after investigation

The investigation into the fire that wrecked a supermarket on Clumber Street in Mansfield yesterday has concluded the cause was accidental electrical.
By John Smith
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST

Crews were called to the fire at Bolek I Lolek in the early hours of yesterday morning, Tuesday, with town centre roads, including the inner ring road, closed at the height of the firefighting operation.

Five fire crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield, Warsop, Edwinstowe and Mansfield fire stations were called to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The supermarket, which sold English and Eastern European goods, only opened last year.

Crews spent several hours tackling the fire which has been declared accidental after an investigationCrews spent several hours tackling the fire which has been declared accidental after an investigation
Crews spent several hours tackling the fire which has been declared accidental after an investigation
Most Popular

Fire engines left the scene at 2pm on Tuesday after dampening down the fire, and the roads were completely reopened.

A structural engineer attended and the scene was handed over to the police.

Read More
Mansfield shop owner ‘devastated’ after fire destroys his business

Posting on Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s website, group manager Jonathan Holford said: “The joint fire and police investigation has found the cause of this fire to be accidental electrical.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In this instance, the business owner of the premises was alerted by their fire detection and warning system and used the designated means of escape to exit the premises to safety.

"Without either of these measures, this incident could have been much worse.”

"I'd like to urge all business owners to ensure that they have an appropriate fire risk assessment in place and that they act on the findings of these assessments to ensure the ongoing safety of the public and their employees.

"Fire risk assessments play a key part in ensuring that business owners comply with their duties and are essential for keeping people safe.”

Related topics:MansfieldWarsopEdwinstoweAshfield