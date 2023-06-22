The former DWP building in Sutton is set to be transformed into a ‘maker space’, offices and an education hub. The council says this facility can be used for hobbies, learning a new skill, starting or building a business, or to provide a ‘sense of community’. Picture: Google Maps

The Maker Space, set to open later this year, will occupy the ground floor of the renovated High Pavement House and provide a unique opportunity for people to use professional equipment creating, crafting, making, and inventing in a tailor-made space in Ashfield.

The Maker Space committee, made up of local people with a variety of experience and skills, has created a survey which will guide which machines and equipment will be available at the Maker Space.

The Maker Space will house machinery for woodwork, metalwork, electronics, textiles, and CNC/laser/Cadcam. The survey responses will ensure everyone who will use the space has their equipment needs met.

The survey can be completed at survey.makerspaceashfield.org.uk

Coun Matthew Relf, counci executive lead member for regeneration and planning, said: “I encourage every resident who is interested in using the Maker Space to fill out the survey.

“The survey responses really will shape how the Maker Space eventually looks. The Maker Space won’t just be open to experienced people; we want to spark the interest in creating in everyone.

“The Maker Space will benefit the local area being the only workshop of its kind outside of Nottingham city. This is just one of the many exciting projects the council is delivering through the Future High Streets and Town Fund programmes which are worth more than £70m.