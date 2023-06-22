Have your say on Sutton’s new Maker Space
The former Department for Work and Pensions building on High Pavement, Sutton, is currently being refurbished by Ashfield Council as part of the £6.27million secured from the Future High Streets Fund.
The council has already completed one project from this funding: the renovation and transformation of the former Yorkshire Bank on Low Street, Sutton, into a café and workshop space, and improvement works will be starting this year on the derelict Fox Street site as part of the funding.
The Maker Space, set to open later this year, will occupy the ground floor of the renovated High Pavement House and provide a unique opportunity for people to use professional equipment creating, crafting, making, and inventing in a tailor-made space in Ashfield.
The Maker Space committee, made up of local people with a variety of experience and skills, has created a survey which will guide which machines and equipment will be available at the Maker Space.
The Maker Space will house machinery for woodwork, metalwork, electronics, textiles, and CNC/laser/Cadcam. The survey responses will ensure everyone who will use the space has their equipment needs met.
The survey can be completed at survey.makerspaceashfield.org.uk
Coun Matthew Relf, counci executive lead member for regeneration and planning, said: “I encourage every resident who is interested in using the Maker Space to fill out the survey.
“The survey responses really will shape how the Maker Space eventually looks. The Maker Space won’t just be open to experienced people; we want to spark the interest in creating in everyone.
“The Maker Space will benefit the local area being the only workshop of its kind outside of Nottingham city. This is just one of the many exciting projects the council is delivering through the Future High Streets and Town Fund programmes which are worth more than £70m.
“Soon work will begin on site at King’s Mill Reservoir as we prepare to start the construction of the car park and leisure building. We can’t wait for residents and visitors to start seeing the physical change across the district.”