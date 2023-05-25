The ground floor of the Low Street building was split into two commercial units which have been let to a local entrepreneur, Tricia Ironside, who already runs the successful Mill Waters Café at King’s Mill Reservoir.

The building has received a new lease of life will be open as Rendezvous Café and Bar; a café and social enterprise, from Friday, June 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The café will offer training and work experience for learners from Harlow Wood’s Portland College and West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield as part of their curriculum.

Cafe owner Tricia Ironside and Coun Matthew Relf outside Rendezvouz on Low Street, Sutton town centre.

Tricia worked with West Notts students to design the menus and upcycle furniture for the café.

She has also taken on three hospitality students from Portland who will be gaining valuable real-life experience in the café working on food preparation, customer service, and waiting tables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The café offers a range of breakfast and lunch options including loaded open sandwiches and rainbow pizzas, with a focus on healthier meals, as well as more traditional food.

This is the first of two Future High Streets Fund projects on Low Street, with the renovations to the former YMCA shop, at numbers 9-11, starting soon.

Tricia said “I am so happy to be able to open another business in Ashfield, working with the council.

“They have been a great support and I can’t wait to welcome people to my new café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are hoping to offer something a little bit different in Sutton and I am proud to be able to work with students from Portland and West Notts to give them valuable opportunities.”

Coun Matthew Relf, council executive lead member for regeneration and planning, said “The first of our Future High Streets Fund projects is now officially completed and it’s great that the building will be back in use so soon.

“Rendezvous will be a fantastic new addition to Sutton and the fact Tricia is able to offer real-life experience to the learners from the two colleges is just the icing on the cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad