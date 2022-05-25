New ‘maker space’, offices and skills hub could make major progress in Sutton

It comes as part of Ashfield’s £6.27 million Future High Streets funding, obtained from the Government last year, with Ashfield Council planning to utilise an old building on High Pavement.

The maker space would be a facility for people who lack the funds or space to use tools at home, focusing on areas including woodworking, metalworking, sewing, 3D printers and laser cutters.

The council says this facility can be used for hobbies, learning a new skill, starting or building a business or to provide a ‘sense of community’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield Council wants to create a ‘maker space’, offices and an education hub.

The land was previously granted planning permission for a change of use to include office use, light manufacturing, storage and distribution, leisure facilities, a showroom and a coffee shop.

Currently, the building has offices and storage areas with large sewing spaces at ground level, while the entirety of the first floor is for office use.

But the council is proposing major changes to the building which would see it separated into three separated zones.

This would see the building separated into offices, educational provision and the maker space zone.

The council is also proposing to make the building accessible 24 hours a day, allowing people to access the facility when they may have ‘other commitments’.

It is proposing new larch timber cladding on parts of the building, covering up existing pebble dash on the outside of the site.

The building will retain its existing two car parks, including a total of 39 spaces. Three parking spaces will feature electric vehicle charging ports, with an additional five spaces for blue badge disabled drivers.

There would also be a cycle store to accommodate 10 bicycles, with all car parking to be available for tenants and staff of the building and accessed via Mill Street.

Skills

The authority adds the educational aspect of the building would provide training and facilities for post-16 students and adults ‘to help and improve their skills’.

Members of the council’s planning committee are recommended to give the building alterations the go-ahead when the council’s own planning application goes before councillors on June 1.

If approved, it will allow another of the council’s Future High Streets Fund projects to progress after other elements of the bid came forward in the past 12 months.

The wider bid, which will provide the £6.27m specifically for Sutton, will also see a theatre and cinema built at Sutton Community Academy.

Vacant units in Fox Street will also be brought back into use, coupled with a pop-up food court and car park in the same area.

And there will be a new building created on the Market Square for community uses, bringing with it ‘high-quality’ residential apartments.

Coun Matthew Relf, cabinet member for place, planning and regeneration, previously said: “More than ever our town centres need investment and we have some exciting plans for Sutton, including a much-needed boost to its night-time economy.