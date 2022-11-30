The redevelopment, part of the £62.6 million Towns Fund allocation for Ashfield, now features additional timber benches built into the walls of the planters, extra lighting and CCTV cameras to deter anti-social behaviour, ambient lighting, and space for pop-up food and drink stalls, after residents shared their views.

The scheme will see Portland Square transformed into a “contemporary public space which can be enjoyed by all residents, visitors, and businesses”.

The creation of two urban green spaces, featuring eight mature native trees, lawns, inbuilt seating and lighting, are the centrepiece of the plans.

An artist's impression of the updated designs for Portland Square

Raised lawns will add greenery and nature into the town centre, while creating space for socialising.

The scheme is also designed to increase pavement space outside the surrounding shops, to allow hospitality businesses to install outdoor furniture and make the most of the outdoor trading spaces.

In addition to the work on Portland Square, the council is also redeveloping a brownfield site off nearby Fox Street as part of the Future High Street Fund Programme.

The designs have been altered following public consultation

The existing derelict site will be converted into a flexible outdoor space, capable of hosting markets, and events, as well as providing parking for cars and bicycles and electric car charging facilities, when markets or events are not taking place.

The renovations will include cleaning and revealing a watercourse, new benches, streetlights and CCTV, and planting of trees and hedges to complement the work on Portland Square.

Coun Matthew Relf, council executive lead member for regeneration and corporate transformation, said: “The plans will also allow a night-time economy to develop and flourish, and increase the footfall in the town centre

“The plans for Fox Street will complement the work on Portland Square, both in visual terms and by supporting the natural flow of visitors.

Raised lawn areas are one of the main features of the redevelopment

“Having a dedicated space for Sutton’s market will improve the experience for residents and traders.

“Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund money is allowing the council to reimagine Sutton and Kirkby.

“More of these projects are now reaching their delivery phase, and soon physical change will be visible across the district as the various investments progress.”

An artist's impression of what the proposed developments for the area on Fox Street will look like

