Fire chief thanks neighbours for 'understanding and support' after huge Savanna Rags fire in Mansfield

The incident commander of a huge fire in Mansfield has said “a huge thank you to our communities in Mansfield for their understanding and support”.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:17 GMT- 2 min read

Fire crews were called to textiles firm Savanna Rags, off Forest Road, on Saturday, March 18, just before 3.45pm.

At its height, about 100 firefighters from 16 crews were in attendance the scene, with the firefighting operation continuing through the night.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said the work by firefighters successfully prevented fire spread to nearby homes and the potential of power outage for residents.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Savanna Rags.
Firefighters tackling the blaze at Savanna Rags.
Firefighters tackling the blaze at Savanna Rags.
However, it said, the impact for residents over the last few days has been undeniable.

Area Manager Damien West, incident commander, said: “We would like to express a huge thank you to our communities in Mansfield for their understanding and support since the fire broke out on Saturday afternoon.

“This was a very challenging incident from the outset and we know it had a significant impact on the local community.

The fire burns at Savanna Rags.
The fire burns at Savanna Rags.
The fire burns at Savanna Rags.

“Without your cooperation the impact could have been much more significant.

“Over the coming days and weeks, NFRS will be engaging with nearby businesses and local residents, offering fire safety advice and fitting smoke alarms where necessary.

"At the height of the incident, with more than 100 firefighters on scene, everyone on the incident ground was actively involved in firefighting operations to prevent the fire spreading to nearby domestic premises.

“The hard work, professionalism, and commitment from everyone on the fire ground was excellent to witness; as was the great partnership working with police colleagues and other agencies; particularly Severn Trent with their supply of water to the fire ground later in the incident, and excellent work with our Derbyshire colleagues.

“The coordination and support of this incident by our joint fire control colleagues, while continuing to manage fire cover across the rest of the county, was a huge task that was expertly handled.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in this incident, including those who came back to work from being off-duty to attend and support.

“This was a real demonstration of what we are about as a service; working together and with partners, being super professional and genuinely putting communities, and the impact on them, at the heart of what we are doing.”

