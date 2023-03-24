Dancers' delight with success as popular Mansfield talent show returns after three-year break
Talented youngsters showed off their skills at Mansfield’s annual Junior Showtime – with a dance troupe coming out on top.
This year’s annual Mansfield Rotary Junior Showtime event marked the show’s 46th final, held in front of a “packed-to-capacity audience” at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.
The competition is organised and sponsored by the Mansfield Rotary Club, having run since 1975.
The final, presented by the show’s organiser Paul Bacon and radio presenter Katie Trinder followed three nights of heats in February.
Mr Bacon, said: “It was a fantastic show with some superb enthusiastic local youngsters from Mansfield and the surrounding area, who performed to a packed-to-capacity audience.
“It was good to be back after a three-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.”
This year’s winner, from more than 85 acts from across the community, was Divinity, an Excelsior Dance Studios troupe aged eight to 18.
An Excelsior spokeswoman said: “We are all so proud beyond belief. What a great gift to all our fantastic mums on Mother’s Day.”
Sixteen-year-old Macey Shaw, a performer from Star & Stage, was second with vocal duo Scarlett Williams and Connie Brown, 17-year-old students at Kirkby’s Ashfield School, in third
Judges Maureen Kennedy, Roger Brown, fAshley Booker and Sarah Swain praised the contestants for “high-standard” performances.
Co-host Katie said she “loved every minute of it” and praised the range of talent.
The final followed three nights of heats, one for youngsters aged seven-11 and two for performers aged 12-18.
Many past winners and finalists are now professional performers, with several plying their trade in the West End, while 2009 winner Luke Mann finished second in Sky One’s ‘Got To Dance’ competition.