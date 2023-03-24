News you can trust since 1952
Dancers' delight with success as popular Mansfield talent show returns after three-year break

Talented youngsters showed off their skills at Mansfield’s annual Junior Showtime – with a dance troupe coming out on top.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:55 GMT- 2 min read

This year’s annual Mansfield Rotary Junior Showtime event marked the show’s 46th final, held in front of a “packed-to-capacity audience” at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.

The competition is organised and sponsored by the Mansfield Rotary Club, having run since 1975.

The final, presented by the show’s organiser Paul Bacon and radio presenter Katie Trinder followed three nights of heats in February.

The winners, Excelsior Dance Troupe (aged eight to 18), pictured with the presenters, Paul Bacon, and Katie Trinder from Mansfield 103.2, and the President of Mansfield Rotary, Karen Johnson.
Mr Bacon, said: “It was a fantastic show with some superb enthusiastic local youngsters from Mansfield and the surrounding area, who performed to a packed-to-capacity audience.

“It was good to be back after a three-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

This year’s winner, from more than 85 acts from across the community, was Divinity, an Excelsior Dance Studios troupe aged eight to 18.

An Excelsior spokeswoman said: “We are all so proud beyond belief. What a great gift to all our fantastic mums on Mother’s Day.”

Runner-up Macey Shaw, aged 16, from Star & Stage, pictured with Mansfield Rotary president, Karen Johnson.
Sixteen-year-old Macey Shaw, a performer from Star & Stage, was second with vocal duo Scarlett Williams and Connie Brown, 17-year-old students at Kirkby’s Ashfield School, in third

Judges Maureen Kennedy, Roger Brown, fAshley Booker and Sarah Swain praised the contestants for “high-standard” performances.

Co-host Katie said she “loved every minute of it” and praised the range of talent.

Scarlett Williams and Connie Brown, both aged 17 from Ashfield School, secured third place with a vocal duet. Here they are pictured with Mansfield Rotary president, Karen Johnson.
The final followed three nights of heats, one for youngsters aged seven-11 and two for performers aged 12-18.

Many past winners and finalists are now professional performers, with several plying their trade in the West End, while 2009 winner Luke Mann finished second in Sky One’s ‘Got To Dance’ competition.

Other previous winners include international opera singer Carly Paoli and Britain’s Got Talent runner-up Lucy Kay.

