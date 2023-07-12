The pupils at Meden School learned about the free-to-download Hollie Guard personal safety app which helps track users and can be discreetly activated to record evidence of real-time events, if a user feels threatened.

Of the 24 students who attended the presentation,18 signed up for the app after the session.

The educational workshop was part of a £300,000 Safer Streets campaign in the Warsop area delivered in partnership with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner in Nottinghamshire, Mansfield Council, Nottinghamshire Police and other support agencies in the area, which is focusing on making women and girls feel safer.

A safety presentation was given at Meden School in Warsop. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)

The campaign is also funding a year’s free access to Hollie Guard Extra, an enhanced paid-for version of the free app. The Extra version gives users 24/7 access to a professional police-approved monitoring team who can send help if required.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said: “Through Safer Streets, we have delivered a range of projects to make women and girls feel safer in Warsop, including Safe Spaces in shops and new CCTV cameras in public spaces.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to do more to make people feel even safer.

“By making young people aware of the Hollie Guard app and offering free subscriptions we are trying to do everything we can to support local people – while showing perpetrators that there is zero tolerance for violence against women and girls in Warsop.”

Coun Angie Jackson, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for wellbeing, health and safer communities, said: “We hope this gives people, and particularly women and girls who feel vulnerable or at risk in Warsop, more confidence to get out and about with peace of mind that help is at their fingertips.

“All the Safer Streets measures, we hope, will lead to an improved quality of life for everyone in Warsop.”

As well as the Hollie Guard app, the students also learned about other improvements being made in Warsop to make it safer, including: