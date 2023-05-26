The initiative is part of a major Safer Streets scheme that has already seen new CCTV cameras installed in Warsop and focuses on helping women and girls feel safer.

Now, funding has been allocated to allow 200 residents in the Warsop area a year's free access to Hollie Guard Extra, an enhanced paid-for version of the free-to-download Hollie Guard phone app.

It gives users 24/7 access to a professional police-approved monitoring team who can send help if required.

The app aims to complement other elements of a £300,000 Safer Streets scheme in the Warsop area.

Of the 200 funded subscriptions, 26 have already been distributed to residents, and 40 have been transferred to domestic abuse charity Women's Aid.

The remaining free subscriptions of the Extra app will be available for one year on a first-come, first-served basis to residents in the Warsop area and anyone interested should email [email protected]

Coun Angie Jackson, portfolio holder for Wellbeing, Health, and Safer Communities, said: "This technology is available at your fingertips. I would encourage anyone who feels they need help to stay safe to download this app.

"For those who feel more vulnerable and need additional support, the Extra version will give them peace of mind that there is somebody available in times of need.

"I hope that this app, along with the other Safer Streets measures in place, will lead to a greater sense of safety and wellbeing among the residents of Warsop, particularly women and girls."

Anyone can download the basic Hollie Guard app free.

It is part of a wider £3m campaign funded by the government via the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire.