Warsop shop owner welcomes new 'safe space' policing scheme for community

A safer streets scheme with focus on violence against women and girls will be rolled out in Warsop, aiming to address rising safety concerns.

Around 25 businesses could take part in Warsop’s safe space scheme.

Shop workers will be trained to support those facing violence as part of a £35,000 Safe Spaces Accreditation Scheme, after £3 million was secured for projects across Nottinghamshire.

Rachel Dunlop, owner of Warsop Computers on the High Street, said her business is interested in joining the scheme.

She said: “We could offer a safe space during the school let out time as we shut at five.

“It is important for the ladies and for men.

“This is something to make us proud to be a part of Warsop. I’m all for it.”

Other measures include installing refuge point cameras monitored 24 hours a day at key locations, CCTV and additional street lighting.

And funding will grant 90 women free access to the Hollie Guard personal safety mobile phone app.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “The project in Warsop has a particular focus around violence against women and girls, which is something I feel passionately about and is a priority in our Make Notts Safe Plan.

“The safe space scheme is predominantly aimed at women and girls as they are the people who are most impacted by feelings of safety in public – but anyone who needs help can use the scheme.”

Inspector Kylie Davies, District Commander for Mansfield, said: “The training and cameras inside of businesses will be an asset in helping women and girls have that extra security and safety if they require it.

“These everyday shops will be a secure place for them to seek refuge, for anyone facing danger.”

Coun Andy Burgin of Warsop Carrs ward for Mansfield council said: “This is great for Warsop – it links our neighbourhood team to a wider network of intelligence.

“Funding will also pay for automatic number plate recognition cameras to help police catch criminals on our roads.”

