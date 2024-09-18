Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman was hospitalised with smoke inhalation after a house fire in Mansfield.

This afternoon (Wednesday, September 18), Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue crews were in attendance at a house fire on Berry Park Lea, Mansfield.

The fire had spread to two neighbouring properties and a caravan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is now under control but firefighters will remain on the scene for the rest of the afternoon damping down and resolving the incident fully.

Image taken at Berry Park Lea, Mansfield, as shared by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

One woman has been taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, but there are no other injuries to report.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We will be working with Nottinghamshire Police to reopen the roads as soon as possible.

“Thank you to our police and ambulance colleagues who have helped us resolve this incident quickly and effectively.”

Four appliances plus the Aerial Ladder Platform were in attendance.

There are currently road closures either end of Berry Park Lea.