Woman taken to hospital with smoke inhalation from Berry Hill house fire
This afternoon (Wednesday, September 18), Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue crews were in attendance at a house fire on Berry Park Lea, Mansfield.
The fire had spread to two neighbouring properties and a caravan.
It is now under control but firefighters will remain on the scene for the rest of the afternoon damping down and resolving the incident fully.
One woman has been taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, but there are no other injuries to report.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We will be working with Nottinghamshire Police to reopen the roads as soon as possible.
“Thank you to our police and ambulance colleagues who have helped us resolve this incident quickly and effectively.”
Four appliances plus the Aerial Ladder Platform were in attendance.
There are currently road closures either end of Berry Park Lea.
