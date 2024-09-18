Miss Mansfield ended after 40+ years but young couple bring it back with a bang!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Helena Walker and Jack Broadhead, a dedicated local couple, have brought back the much-loved Miss Mansfield pageant after it had fallen into hiatus in recent years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple's vision was to breathe new life into this historic event, which had a 40-year legacy in the town.

With a strong focus on community, empowerment, and charity, the newly renamed Miss Mansfield and District pageant made its return in style and was held at the John Fretwell Centre on August 25th, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's competition saw 15 inspiring contestants across three age categories – Miss Teen Mansfield and District, Miss Mansfield and District Classic, and Miss Mansfield and District – take to the stage.

Helena Walker & Jack Broadhead, Directors of the Miss Mansfield and District Pageant

Each participant was there not only to showcase their incredible personalities and confidence but also to help raise awareness and vital funds for three charities close to the hearts of the Mansfield community: The Danny C Foundation, The British Heart Foundation, and Cancer Research UK. Thanks to the incredible generosity of the audience, sponsors, and supporters, this year’s event successfully raised £1,816.90.

Helena Walker’s personal journey in pageantry served as the inspiration for relaunching Miss Mansfield. Earlier this summer, Helena competed in the Miss Nottinghamshire final, securing her place in the prestigious Miss Great Britain final, which will be held this October at the Athena, Leicestershire. Her experience in the world of pageantry showed her just how much it offers beyond physical beauty, and she was eager to provide a similar opportunity for women in her local community.

“Miss Mansfield is about far more than what people see on stage. It’s about giving women the confidence to push themselves out of their comfort zones, develop new skills, and build strong, lasting friendships. We wanted to show that pageantry is a platform for personal growth and empowerment,” said Helena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that by bringing Miss Mansfield back, more local women will be inspired to get involved and discover what they’re capable of.”

Miss Mansfield & District 2024 Winners

Working alongside partner Jack Broadhead, Helena partnered with over 20 local businesses who were integral in sponsoring and supporting the event. The local business community rallied around the cause, helping to turn the event into a tremendous success.

Through careful planning and collaboration, they were able to put together an evening that not only revived the glamour and excitement of pageantry but also gave back to the community in so many meaningful ways.

The event culminated in three deserving winners being crowned:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Porsha Brooks, who was crowned Miss Teen Mansfield and District, representing the younger generation with grace and dedication.

Sarah Harvey, crowned Miss Mansfield and District Classic, showing that pageantry is for women of all ages and proving that there is no time limit on your ability to have fun and embrace your body.

Eleanor Wilkinson, crowned Miss Mansfield and District, took home the top title, embodying the qualities of kindness, and enthusiasm that the competition celebrates.

For Helena and Jack, this event was about more than just the crowns and sashes. It was about creating a space where local women could feel proud of themselves, step into the spotlight, and use their voices to make a difference.

Each contestant also had to complete a detailed Synopsis which was marked anonymously by the judges and counted towards 50% of their overall scores. Confirming that this pageant is so much more than just a "beauty pageant".

With the incredible success of this year’s pageant, there are already plans in motion to continue the tradition next year, making Miss Mansfield a fixture in the community once again.

With Helena’s journey continuing as she prepares for the Miss Great Britain 2024 final in October, the Mansfield community stands behind her, proud of her efforts to bring people together, raise awareness and funds for local causes and and inspire positive change through this year’s pageant and the future Miss Mansfield and District pageants.