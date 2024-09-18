Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans are in the pipeline to convert a large property in an affluent area of Mansfield into a residential home for children in care.

Mansfield District Council has received a planning application for a change of use at the detached, five-bedroom house at 150 Berry Hill Lane.

Up to four young people, aged six to 17, would live there, supervised round the clock by two or three adult members of staff, with management support on call too.

The scheme has been submitted by T-Junction Children’s Services Ltd, which is based in Leicestershire and is run by Tim Clare, 36, and Rob Clare, 35.

The property at 150 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield, which could be converted into a residential home for children in care.

Founded in 2016, T-Junction is a small, independent company that says it prides itself on “providing outstanding accommodation, support and care for children who come into care through no fault of their own”.

A planning statement, sent to the council by the Clares, says: “The ultimate aim is to provide the children with a safe and homely environment.

"There is insufficient accommodation to meet the current numbers of children who come into care, both locally and nationally.

"Tim brings a wealth of experience, and T-Junction already operates four other residential children’s homes. I would hope there will be little or no resistance to this one.”

The Clares say the home would be regulated by the education watchdog, Ofsted. Staff would provide good care and support for the young people in the same way as parents or foster carers would.

Asked by the council for its comments, Nottinghamshire Police urges T-Junction to install safety and security measures, including external CCTV cameras, at the home.

In a statement, the force accepts that the Berry Hill Lane area has lower-than-average levels of crime and anti-social behaviour. But it adds: “The primary concern is vulnerable children leaving the home without agreement and then being deemed as missing, resulting in the police commencing an investigation to locate them.

"A management plan is required to mitigate these concerns and ensure there is a process in place with the local policing team to respond appropriately.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and hope to come to a decision by early November. Berry Hill residents can post their comments on the council’s website here.

