Nottinghamshire Fire Service praised as one of the best in the country

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has been found to be one of the best performing in the country, by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Policing and Fire and Rescue Services.

The report, rated the fire service as ‘Good’ in 10 out of 11 areas, including culture, preventing fires and other risks, and responding to fires and other emergencies.

This inspection was the third assessment of the service’s effectiveness and efficiency, and how well it looks after its people.

Since the last inspection in 2021, the rating has remained ‘Good’, despite judgements expanding from a four-tier into a five-tier system, with the addition of ‘Adequate’.

Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin said he was 'pleased and proud' of the report. Photo: Submitted

His Majesty’s Inspectors said “We were pleased to see that the service has made progress since our 2021 inspection, we found it had maintained or improved performance in almost all areas.

“Overall, I commend the service on the changes and improvements it has made since our 2021 inspection.”

The report follows an inspection which took place earlier this year and has seen Nottinghamshire rank as one of the highest performing Fire and Rescue Services in the country.

Coun Michael Payne MP (Lab), chair of the Nottinghamshire & City of Nottingham Fire Authority and Gedling MP, said “I am proud that NFRS has been recognised as one of the best performing fire and rescue services in our country.

“I’d like to thank chief fire officer Craig Parkin and everyone at NFRS, for continuing to improve the organisation’s performance.

“I hope Nottinghamshire’s communities know that their Fire Service will always be there for them.”

Chief officer Parkin said “I am extremely pleased and proud.

"As a service, we welcomed the scrutiny of the Inspectorate and welcome the opportunity to improve.

“Our staff work extremely hard to keep our communities safe, and we’re glad to be able to demonstrate the amazing work that we do.

"Recent years haven’t been easy, but every single person working at NFRS plays an essential role in protecting our county, so we can be there when people need us most.

“It’s important to say that we won’t be resting on our laurels.

"This is a huge moment for us on our journey to being rated ‘Outstanding’ and any recommendations for improvement will be listened to and incorporated into our next community risk management plan.”