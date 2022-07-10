Dramatic pictures show firefighters tackling large-scale woodland fire

Crews from Shirebrook Fire Station, on Portland Road, said such incidents ‘tie up resources’ and could delay a response to other emergencies.

A station spokesman said, following the blaze on the evening of Saturday, July 9: “Crews attended about 100 sq metres of woodland well alight.

“Deliberate fires tie up our resources and firefighters and could cause a delay in our response to life risk emergencies.

Fire crews in action.

“If you have any information about deliberate fire setting in your area, did you know you can report it anonymously to FireStoppers by calling 0800 169 5558.”

Last night’s call-out follows similar fires at Sookholme Woods, Warsop Vale, Rainworth and Oak Tree Heath in Mansfield in recent weeks, sparking a plea to ‘take care of your town’.

And firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station have been putting up signs in hot-spot areas highlighting the problem.

A firefighter points a water jet at the flames.

The fire covered a large area.