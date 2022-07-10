Police launch drugs raids on Sutton estate

Officers from Ashfield’s Operation Reacher and neighbourhood policing teams took action on the Leamington estate, ‘conducting a number of warrants’.

The teams said they will ‘always pursue individuals suspected of peddling drugs in our communities’.

Leamington Avenue, Sutton.

A spokesman for the operation said: “Drugs are a blight on our communities, driving thefts, burglaries and violence and the great harm caused to individuals taking/ their families suffering.”

“As an additional tactic we will now conduct community impact surveys wherever we are concerns an address is involved in criminal, disorderly, offensive behaviour or serious nuisance.

“Working in conjunction with the community protection team we will seek premise closure orders which allow properties to be boarded up for a period of three months thereby preventing the problems continuing.

“The strength of this orders is they are heard on civil evidence, so are a lower burden of proof than criminal courts and we can provide hearsay evidence.

“Hearsay evidence allows us to present evidence on behalf of residents and anonymously, so if there is an address blighting you community we could present your evidence while maintaining your anonymity.”