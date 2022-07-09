'Take care of your town' plea after firefighters tackle string of grass fires in and around Mansfield

On Thursday, July 7, a crews from Shirebrook, Warsop and Edwinstowe fire stations were sent to a'multiple seats field fire in Warsop Vale.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Crews worked extremely hard to bring the fires under control and prevent any further spreading.

“Deliberate fires tie up our resources and firefighters and could cause a delay in our response to life risk emergencies.

“If you have any information about deliberate fire setting in your area, you can report it anonymously to FireStoppers by calling 0800 169 5558.”

Then yesterday, July 8, fires were called to a blaze off Jubilee Way in Mansfield.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said, shortly after 7pm: “We currently have five crews and two water carriers dealing with it.

“This fire is about 2,000 square metres of grass and forestry.”

It follows a spate of grass blazes last month, including in the same area of Mansfield on June 23 and a large blaze in Rainworth on June 16.

Then last night, police and firefighters were called to a report of 'youths starting fires in Sookholme Woods'.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook policing team said: “The youths that were there thought they had put out the fire before they left the area.

“We would like to highlight the dangers at this time of year when lighting fires, especially in such dry conditions.

“The red hot embers were still glowing when we got there, still managing to cause flames.

“This could have ended worse! Do not light any fire whatsoever in these woods, or anywhere else for that matter.

“Anyone found lighting fires could be arrested and prosecuted for arson offences.

“This is your town - take care of it.”

Undefined: twitter

1. NMAC-09-07-22-fire-NMSY5.jpg A fire engine at the scene of a grass fire in Warsop Vale. Photo: Facebook/Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales

2. Firestarter Embers not fully extinguished reignited in Sookholme Woods. Photo: Facebook/Derbyshire Police Photo Sales

3. Surveying the scene Firefighters survey the scene in Warsop Vale. Photo: Facebook/Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales

4. Best bud Evidence of drinking at the fire in Sookholme Woods. Photo: Facebook/Derbyshire Police Photo Sales