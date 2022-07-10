Firefighters spread safety message after spate of grass fires across Mansfield and Ashfield

Firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station have visited ‘known hot spots for deliberate fire setting’ to put up signs asking for your help preventing them.
It follows a spate of grass fires across the area in recent weeks.
The signs warn ‘there has been an arson attack in your neighbourhood’ and urge people to contact Crimestoppers.
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Service spokesman said: “If you suspect anyone of deliberate fire setting please do call 0800 555111.
“These fires destroy habitats, cost a significant amount of money, are labour intensive and potentially can cost lives.”