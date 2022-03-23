Woman bailed over Mansfield town centre bar attack
A woman arrested after a man was glassed in a Mansfield bar has been released on bail.
Officers were called to Andwhynot, on Leeming Street, on Sunday, at about 12.30am.
Nottinghamshire Police said a man suffered ‘significant blood loss after being struck in the head with a glass’.
The victim needed hospital treatment, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.
And police said today she had been released on conditional bail while officers continue to investigate the attack.
Andwhynot was due to reopen today, having been closed since Sunday after what owner Jono Edwards described as a ‘domestic incident’.