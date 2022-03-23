Man charged after quad bikers cause nuisance near children playing in Sutton park

Officers were called to Healdswood Recreation Ground, Skegby, after reports of a large group racing on a playing field near children on Sunday afternoon, March 20.

And Nottinghamshire Police said pepper spray had to be used ‘to fend off the crowd as officers seized one of the quad bikes’.

Joshua Wadsley has since been charged with a string offences after being arrested at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quad bikers were causing a nuisance in Skegby. (stock image)

The 25-year-old, of Oak Street, Sutton, has been charged with: failing to stop when required by a constable; threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence; obstructing police; driving without a licence; and dDriving without insurance

He has been bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court next month.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, Ashfield district commander, said: “People need to understand if they ride recklessly in public areas, showing disregard for communities and endangering members of the public, they will be met with firm action.

“They run the risk of being arrested and taken to court for their dangerous behaviour.

“Our recent priority-setting survey indicated anti-social behaviour is the number one concern in Ashfield and as such our top priorities now include tackling nuisance bikes, as we know this is a concern in the “area.”

“Our investigation is ongoing to identity other individuals involved in this incident and I urge anyone who has any information which could help us with our enquiries, or anyone who may have captured footage of the incident, to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 420 of March 20, 2022.”